Ruben Amorim's assistant says manager needed more time to 'implement his ideas' at Man Utd

Amorim arrived in Manchester with a stellar reputation after guiding Sporting CP to multiple trophies and aimed to revolutionize United's playing style with his modern approach. However, the transition to English football proved far more difficult than anyone anticipated. During his turbulent 14-month tenure, the 41-year-old manager won less than a third of his 47 Premier League matches, leaving him with a disappointing 38.1% overall win rate. The club's hierarchy eventually lost patience, dismissing him in January as the team's form continued to falter.

Despite these undeniably poor results on paper, his coaching staff strongly believes the project was cut short prematurely. The tactical blueprint that brought Amorim immense success at Sporting CP, particularly his signature back-three system, struggled to take firm root in England. The squad often looked disconnected on the pitch, seemingly caught between fully adapting to a complex new philosophy and meeting the immediate, high-pressure demands of a notoriously unforgiving league.