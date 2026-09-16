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Ruben Amorim brushes off AC Milan criticism despite unbeaten start as Rossoneri gear up for Benfica showdown
Amorim embraces the pressure at San Siro
Amorim is under no illusions regarding the expectations placed upon him. Despite a steady start to the Serie A season, consecutive draws against Juventus and Lazio have sparked early debate among the Rossoneri faithful. Amorim has addressed the wave of scrutiny surrounding his early tenure at Milan, claiming that high expectations are an inherent part of representing a European giant. Speaking ahead of the Europa League League Phase opener against Benfica, the head coach remained unfazed by external noise following recent performances.
"It’s normal to receive criticism, not me worry, it’s not a problem: sometimes I want to protect my players and this is what I want. The good thing about the difficult times you've experienced at other clubs is that they give you experience. That's the price you have to pay for being the coach of a big club, so I understand it all very well; it's normal for me. I'll do things my way, and I think that's clear to everyone," Amorim told Sky Sport Italia.
- AFP
Demands total focus
The manager was also quick to dismiss the idea of a "minimum objective" for the club in UEFA’s secondary competition, highlighting the historical weight of the Milan shirt. When asked about his specific targets for the tournament, Amorim was categorical about the standard required at San Siro.
"In large clubs like Milan the concept of minimum objective does not exist. Either you win or you don’t win and if you don’t win there are criticisms. The only objective is to win, to avoid them. That’s my experience. I experienced it in Portugal as well, when you don’t get to a final or if you don’t win, it’s a failure," the former Manchester United manager said.
A sentimental reunion with Benfica
The fixture marks a significant personal moment for Amorim, who spent a large portion of his playing career with the Lisbon giants. Despite the emotional ties to the Eagles, the 41-year-old was adamant that his professional obligations outweigh any nostalgia once the whistle blows at San Siro.
"Obviously it’s a bit special but I just want to win, honestly. I feel the same anxiety playing with Benfica or against another team, I feel the responsibility to help the team to win, it’s difficult and special but it’s to win," he admitted.
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The manager outlines European ambitions
As the Europa League transitions into its new format, the importance of a strong start at home cannot be overstated. The manager is acutely aware of the club's prestige. While the Champions League remains the long-term goal, Amorim wants his side to embrace the Europa League fully. "First of all, we started the season and we played only one game at home. We want to feel still that special atmosphere of the first game. We know what it means for our fans to play in Europe, it’s very important. In the future we want to play the Champions but we must concentrate on this competition and it will be hard," Amorim noted.
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