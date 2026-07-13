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Moataz Bellah El Hadedy

Ruben Amorim to snap up ex-Man Utd target as AC Milan pounce on Ederson after Premier League transfer collapses

Transfers
Ederson
R. Amorim
AC Milan
Atalanta
Serie A
Manchester United

AC Milan are ready to launch a sensational swoop for Atalanta midfielder Ederson after his projected move to Manchester United collapsed at the final hurdle. The 27-year-old Brazilian has emerged as the dream signing for new Milan head coach Rúben Amorim, who is eager to keep the highly rated central midfielder in Serie A.

  • United move falls through

    In a dramatic turn of events, Ederson’s anticipated move to United collapsed. The 27-year-old was widely expected to join the Premier League giants, but the transfer hit an unexpected roadblock at the final stage. The deal was called off even after the player had undergone the customary medical examinations.

    The collapse of the move has left the former Salernitana man in a state of limbo, having been prepared to swap Bergamo for Manchester. However, the breakdown of negotiations with the Red Devils has immediately alerted other top European clubs.


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  • FBL-ITA-SERIEA-MILANAFP

    Amorim identifies top target

    According to Calciomercato, new Milan boss Amorim has wasted no time in identifying the personnel he needs to reshape the Rossoneri midfield. The Portuguese tactician is said to be a massive admirer of Ederson and views him as the "dream" signing to anchor his new-look side at the San Siro. Amorim’s arrival has signalled a shift in recruitment strategy, focusing on proven Serie A quality.

    The Milan hierarchy has already initiated contacts with Atalanta to explore the feasibility of the operation. Ederson, has established himself as one of the most reliable and dynamic central midfielders in the Italian top flight, making him the ideal profile for Amorim’s tactical demands as the club looks to challenge for the Scudetto once again.

  • Atalanta set high asking price

    While Milan are keen to strike a deal, Atalanta are known to be tough negotiators. Atalanta currently value their midfield engine at approximately €50 million. However, the contractual situation in Bergamo could play into Milan's hands.

    Ederson’s current contract is set to expire in June 2027, and there are whispers that Atalanta may be forced to lower their demands if a renewal cannot be agreed upon. The Nerazzurri club is aware that the player's value could diminish as he nears the final year of his deal, providing Milan with a potential opening to negotiate a more favourable fee.

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  • Manchester United FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Amorim plots United raid

    Alongside Ederson, Amorim is actively targeting a reunion with his former United full-back, Noussair Mazraoui. The Portuguese tactician, who took the Rossoneri helm last month following Massimiliano Allegri’s departure, has reportedly informed the club's hierarchy that the Moroccan international is a priority signing to bolster his defence.

    Since his £17m switch from Bayern Munich in 2024, Mazraoui has established himself as a vital asset at Old Trafford, racking up 77 appearances thanks to his elite versatility across the backline.