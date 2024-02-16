'It was like watching Roy Keane & Sir Alex Ferguson go at it!' - Super Bowl hero and Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce defended by ex-Man Utd star Tim Howard after shoving Kansas City Chiefs coach
Former United States men's national team goalkeeper Tim Howard has defended NFL star Travis Kelce after his clash with coach Andy Reid.
- Kelce and Reid appeared to clash
- Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl
- Howard defends Kelce's actions