'He always adds that bit of humour' - Roy Keane praised by daughter Caragh for helping her through 'incurable illness' which forced her to turn down 'dream job'
Roy Keane was praised by his daughter Caragh for providing constant support through an "incurable illness" which forced her to reject her "dream job".
- Caragh diagnosed with lupus in 2021
- Had joint pain and alopecia among other symptoms
- Roy supportive of daughter