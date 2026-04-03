Roy Hodgson wins first Bristol City game in 44 years as veteran manager reveals special message from Sir Alex Ferguson

Hodgson may have thought his race as a manager was run after more than two years out of the game following his departure from Crystal Palace. However, the Robins came calling with a seven-game assignment, offering him a second stint at Ashton Gate a remarkable 44 years after his first ended in 1982.

While Bristol City remain mid-table in the Championship with little left to play for this season, this hard-fought 2-1 win will certainly restore some of the feel-good factor. The result snapped a disappointing run of five losses in six games and gave the veteran coach the perfect start to his short-term rescue mission.

In a remarkable milestone, Hodgson secured his first victory as Bristol City boss in 44 years and 35 days, with his last win for the club dating back to a 3-1 triumph over Preston in February 1982.