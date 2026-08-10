AFP
Defensive reinforcement! Liverpool sign Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona with £47m buy option to solve injury crisis
Anfield giants secure defensive cover
Liverpool have confirmed the signing of defender Araujo from Barcelona, providing a significant boost to a backline that has been stretched thin in recent weeks. The 27-year-old joins on a season-long loan deal that includes an option to make the move permanent for approximately £47.14 million (€55m). While Liverpool will not pay a loan fee, they have agreed to cover the Uruguayan's wages in full, with Araujo also accepting a pay cut to help facilitate the transfer to Anfield.
The move comes at a critical time for manager Iraola, who has seen his defensive options decimated by departures and fitness issues. The exit of Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid left a massive void, while summer arrival Jeremy Jacquet is still working his way back to full fitness.
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Araujo ready for a new challenge
Araujo, who will wear the No. 33 shirt at Anfield, expressed his immense pride at joining the Merseyside outfit. Speaking to the club's official website, he said: 'I can't wait to get started. I'm very, very happy. I'm excited to be here at this massive club with lots of history. I'm excited to meet my team-mates, excited to get started playing, and I'm very motivated and really up for getting going.'
The Uruguayan defender has been a mainstay at the Nou Camp since joining from his homeland in 2018, racking up over 200 appearances for Barcelona. Despite his importance to the Spanish side, the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League proved too good to turn down. 'I think it was the ideal move for me at this stage in my career. I think it was a move that was necessary for me to take. As soon as I heard that interest from Liverpool, everything went into action really, really quickly. As I say, I'm super-happy to be here and excited to get started. I'm glad about the interest and it was the right move at the right time,' Araujo added.
Navigating a difficult period in Spain
The transfer marks a fresh start for Araujo, who has endured a difficult period in Spain recently. Although he was named as one of Barcelona's club captains following Marc-Andre ter Stegen's departure in January, he struggled for regular minutes last term. The defender started just 11 La Liga matches during the previous campaign, a statistic largely attributed to an extended leave of absence from football in November 2025, which he later disclosed was taken to recover from depression.
Now fully focused on his football, Araujo brings a wealth of experience to an Anfield dressing room that is currently lacking senior central defensive options. His arrival will ease the pressure on 21-year-old Jacquet, a summer signing from Rennes who has made fewer than 100 senior career appearances and has yet to feature in pre-season following a long spell on the sidelines during the second half of last term.
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Solving the fitness puzzle
Araujo's arrival couldn't have come at a better time for Liverpool as they prepare for their Premier League opener away at Newcastle on August 23. The Uruguayan's signing provides urgent relief to a heavily depleted backline, especially after Joe Gomez picked up a muscle problem in Liverpool's first pre-season match, while teenage defender Giovanni Leoni continues his rehabilitation following a serious knee injury. With these setbacks, captain Virgil van Dijk had been left as the squad's only fully-fit senior centre-back.
During his time with Barcelona, the Uruguayan built an impressive resume, scoring 14 goals across 213 appearances while lifting three La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, and three Spanish Super Cups. On the international stage, Araujo has represented Uruguay on 27 occasions, scoring one goal for his country.
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