Rome: Bad news for Wesley – out for a month, which matches will he miss?

There is bad news for Roma from Villa Stuart. Brazilian full-back Wesley, who returned early from international duty and was forced off during the friendly match against France – a game Roma went on to lose – underwent further scans today which have confirmed that he will be out of action for an extended period.





The former Flamengo player suffered a muscle problem in his right thigh, forcing Carlo Ancelotti to remove him from the squad list, and today’s tests have confirmed the presence of an injury.