Roma vs Real Madrid: The tactics board - Mourinho's late substitutions spark sensational comeback

The Stadio Olimpico played host to a tactical masterclass that morphed into a chaotic shootout, as Real Madrid emerged 4-3 victors against Roma. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side appeared to have the match under control early in the second half, utilising their trademark high-intensity system to exploit the visitors' defensive rotations.

However, the narrative shifted dramatically in the closing stages as the tactical discipline of the first hour gave way to raw individual quality and aggressive bench management.

Jose Mourinho’s return to Rome was defined by a calculated risk-reward strategy. While Roma sought to dominate through structured possession and aggressive man-marking, Los Blancos relied on their ability to weather storms and strike during transitional moments.

The match was a tale of two philosophies: Gasperini’s mechanical, synchronised movements versus Mourinho’s pragmatic flexibility and clinical exploitation of fatigue.