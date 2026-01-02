Getty
How Rodrygo could be laying transfer groundwork for Real Madrid exit as Liverpool, Arsenal & Man City lie in wait
Rodrygo's record at Real Madrid: Games and goals
Rodrgyo has been with Los Blancos since 2019, when the Spanish giants bought into his obvious potential. He is closing in on 300 appearances for Real, with the target being found on 70 occasions. Domestic titles and Champions League crowns have been captured in Spain.
The likes of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham are, however, looking to fill attacking berths in Xabi Alonso’s plans. That can lead to Rodrygo being left on the outside looking in. He is considered to be too good not to be starting every week.
With that in mind, SPORT claims that Rodrygo is mulling over his options. He has been included from the off by Alonso over recent weeks, but has just seven starts and two goals to his name this season.
- Getty Images Sport
Agent talk: Rodrygo seeking further representation
SPORT explains how Rodrygo is now in talks with two so-called “super-agents” as he seeks further representation. His father, Eric Goes, has been handling affairs, but he is not an agent by trade and is said to have seen his relationship with Real deteriorate over the course of the last 12 months.
No move in the winter window of 2026 is being sought, with the plan being to see the 2025-26 campaign through in Madrid. Long-term plans are, however, being drawn up and that means sounding out any suitors.
Several sides in England are said to have asked questions of Rodrygo’s availability during the summer of 2025. Arsenal, City and Liverpool are all credited with showing interest, with the South American now looking for more professional negotiators to take care of his business.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Reluctant sellers: Real Madrid eager to retain Rodrygo
Real are, however, reluctant to consider a sale. Alonso has continued to talk up Rodrygo’s value to the collective cause despite finding it difficult at times to fit the talented 24-year-old into his team.
Alonso has said when asked about the speculation that continues to rage around Rodrygo: “There have been a lot of rumors. He is doing well. I want him to be fully committed to the team and to give 100%. I rely on everyone present in training. That’s what concerns and occupies me right now.”
He went on to say: “We must believe and trust Rodrygo. Nobody doubts his quality, he’s a top guy, and he has the right attitude. We’re waiting for him to break this negative moment with a goal. He needs that good feeling after a good game.”
SPORT claims that Rodrygo has been considering an exit since early in the season, with it difficult to see how his situation will change. However, questions are also being asked of how long Vinicius will be sticking around at the Bernabeu. He is attracting more interest from the big-spending Saudi Pro League, and any move for the Brazilian superstar would free up a role on the left flank for Rodrygo to fill. If greater responsibility comes his way, then he could be persuaded to stay put and agree to a contract extension.
- Getty
Premier League transfer? English teams keen on Rodrygo
He will not be short on offers if a new challenge is eventually sought. City boss Pep Guardiola said of the tricky winger after facing Real in Champions League competition: “I told Rodrygo how good he is. He's a player from another... this boy is a player from another level. I'm glad he's back from injury. He's very, very good.”
That would appear to be a nod towards City being keen on adding Rodrygo to their ranks, but the Blues are now closing in on a £65 million ($87m) deal for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo. Arsenal may be keen if Gabriel Martinelli leaves Emirates Stadium, while Liverpool continue to see unsettled Egyptian icon Mohamed Salah generate transfer talk at Anfield.
Advertisement