Rodrigo Bentancur to be kept away from Tottenham's training ground until all-clear given by medical staff after midfielder's scary collapse on pitch during Carabao Cup win over Liverpool
Rodrigo Bentancur will not be involved in Tottenham's training until he gets the green light from the club's medical staff following his collapse.
- Bentancur collapsed during Liverpool win
- Strectchered off and taken to hospital
- Club will continue to monitor his condition