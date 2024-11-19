Rodri set for Etihad Stadium return! Newly-crowned Ballon d'Or winner to receive special ovation ahead of Man City's Premier League meeting with Tottenham as ACL injury recovery continues
Newly-crowned Ballon d'Or winner Rodri will receive a special ovation at the Etihad Stadium ahead of Manchester City's clash with Tottenham.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Rodri beat Vinicus Jr to Ballon d'Or
- Will present the Golden Ball to Etihad Stadium
- Midfielder out for season with ACL injury