Rodri makes his choice! Barcelona star snubs Kylian Mbappe as he names the six stars who 'absolutely deserve' the Ballon d'Or

Rodri specifically highlighted what makes each Spanish candidate so special. He noted that Ruiz secured the most collective titles throughout the demanding campaign.

He also praised his younger Barca team-mates, commending Cubarsi for his incredible achievements at just 19 years old and labelling Yamal as simply "incredible." Meanwhile, he credited Torres for scoring the decisive goal when it mattered most.

"Fabian Ruiz is the one who has won the most titles," he added. "Cubarsi, for what he has achieved at just 19 years old. Ferran scored the decisive goal. As for me, I was named Player of the Tournament. And Lamine is incredible."