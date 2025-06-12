Rodri for Ballon d’Or! Ex-Man City star jokes about Golden Ball win ahead of Ousmane Dembele & Lamine Yamal as Pep Guardiola’s side ‘fell off’ without injured midfielder
Shay Given has jokingly explained why Rodri should beat the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal to back-to-back Ballon d’Or wins.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Spaniard named best player on the planet in 2024
- Domestic campaign decimated by ligament injury
- Could return to action for Blues at Club World Cup