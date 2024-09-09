'Not something I value' - Roberto Martinez angrily shuts down Cristiano Ronaldo 'dependence' suggestion after seeing Portugal star score dramatic late winner from the bench vs Scotland
Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has angrily shot down suggestions of his side being dependent on Cristiano Ronaldo to win games.
- Ronaldo comes off bench to rescue Portugal in 2-1 win
- Martinez questioned over Ronaldo dependence
- Portugal boss shoots down suggestions