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‘Doing things seriously!’ – Roberto Mancini hails Cesc Fabregas and Como’s remarkable rise to the Champions League
Mancini impressed by Como project
Mancini has openly praised newly-emerged force Como and their head coach Fabregas. Speaking to Sky Sport, the veteran tactician highlighted the club as a shining example for others to follow in modern football. Como have enjoyed a meteoric rise, culminating in their stunning qualification for the Champions League.
For Mancini, this exceptional achievement proves that serious, well-planned projects can yield top-tier success regardless of a club's historical standing. The Italy boss was particularly impressed with the distinct tactical approach implemented by Fabregas. He believes the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder is building a formidable and entertaining unit in northern Italy.
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Hailing an attacking tactical mindset
Fabregas has quickly established a clear identity since taking the reins at Como. Mancini was quick to point out the Spanish manager's progressive philosophy as a key factor in their recent triumphs.
"I like Fabregas, his Como side plays with a very attacking mentality," Mancini admitted.
Alongside his praise for the manager, Mancini singled out highly-rated youngster Mattia Liberali, saying: "He is a young, technical player; he is on the right path."
A boost for the national team
Beyond their tactical evolution, Como's recruitment strategy has heavily caught the eye of the national team setup. The club invested in domestic talent during the recent summer transfer window, securing the signatures of four Italian players to bolster their squad. Mancini believes this transfer policy will have massive long-term benefits for the Azzurri.
"I think it is wonderful that Como is in the Champions League, it shows that you can reach the top anywhere if you do things properly," Mancini said. "The fact that they signed four Italian players this summer is significant - it is very positive for us regarding the national team."
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Taking on Europe's elite clubs
Como will now prepare to test their attacking philosophy against the continent's heavyweight clubs in the Champions League. Fabregas faces the ultimate managerial test as he navigates the gruelling demands of elite European competition.
In the league phase, Como will face RB Leipzig, Feyenoord, Manchester United, Lens, AEK Athens, Real Betis, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona.
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