Roberto De Zerbi, welcome to your Mission: Impossible! How Tottenham can escape relegation despite season from hell

In his first interview with club channels, De Zerbi was asked to elaborate on his 'philosophy'. Given his previous teams all played an attractive brand of football and Spurs are generally a side associated with a fun if sometimes naive style, this was a natural question, but it was one the Italian batted away.

"I think it's not the right moment to speak about my philosophy for football. I'm here now, at the end of the season, because we have to win games. And in football, the style of play, the tactical disposition are important. [But] it's a mentality and I would like to help the players reach the best mentality we can show," he said.

De Zerbi is seemingly aware that not every part of Tottenham's performances for these final seven games will be perfect, rather it is now a time to get them back to their best from a mental perspective, something he elaborated on in an interview with NBC Sports.

"The players of Tottenham I consider very good players, normally. The moment is very tough for us," he said. "In this moment, the mental part is crucial. There are just seven games and we don't have enough time. I don't want to give too many instructions. This team has changed three coaches this season, I think they have to build a new mentality.

"We have the qualities to get out from this moment, but for sure the mental aspect is the most important."