Roberto De Zerbi hints Ethan Nwaneri will go straight into Marseille squad this weekend after agreeing loan for young Arsenal star

De Zerbi has effectively confirmed that Marseille’s transfer business is done, publicly welcoming both Nwaneri and Timber to his squad before official announcements have even been made. The former Brighton manager addressed the media ahead of the weekend’s Ligue 1 action and wasted no time in integrating his new recruits into his immediate plans.

Speaking to reporters, De Zerbi expressed his delight at securing the services of the Arsenal youngster and the Feyenoord midfielder. “As far as Timber and Nwaneri, they are two strong players and I’m really happy to have them in the squad,” the Italian coach declared.

Most surprisingly, De Zerbi hinted that there will be no bedding-in period for the duo. Despite the ink barely being dry on their contracts, he suggested they are in contention to feature immediately against Lens. “They could be ready as early as Saturday,” he added. “These are two quality players, for sure. Timber also has experience and Nwaneri has talent, he is a very high potential player.”

The move sees Nwaneri joined at the Orange Velodrome by Timber, the twin brother of his Arsenal team-mate Jurrien Timber. While Nwaneri brings raw, explosive potential, Timber arrives with significant pedigree, adding steel and experience to De Zerbi’s midfield engine room.