Getty Images
'Roberto De Zerbi can't find the ingredients' - Everyone apart from Mason Greenwood labelled 'useless' as Marseille manager's Champions League record is torn to shreds
Atalanta exposed Marseille’s flaws
The mood in the stands turned bitter as Marseille fell 1-0 to Atalanta via a last-minute goal at the Velodrome on Wednesday. A penalty appeal that went unanswered only deepened the frustration, but the result laid bare deeper issues within De Zerbi’s side. Marseille’s fourth Champions League game of the season left them with a record of one win and three defeats, sparking fierce criticism from former Paris Saint-Germain player and France international, Rothen, who didn’t hold back as he called De Zerbi’s European campaign “ridiculous”.
- AFP
Rothen’s rage gets a fiery response from Marseille
Rothen blasted Marseille and coach De Zerbi after their disastrous run in their European campaign. The French pundit said on RMC Sport: "OM's results are ridiculous, that's the reality. They're struggling and in a group of teams that are currently eliminated and look more like Europa League teams than Champions League teams . Let's call a spade a spade. When you look at De Zerbi's record, it's 10 Champions League matches and one win. That sums it up. Tactically, he doesn't have the tools, he can't find the ingredients and the skills to push OM to be better. He was outmaneuvered by Juric, the Atalanta coach. There was a casting error."
He further added: "Who recruited and built this team? When you see OM's resources, which are not Atalanta's resources, and you see such a difference in performance and technical execution. In yesterday's match, apart from Greenwood and Rulli, the rest is useless. The players who were there yesterday, who have special statuses and who are highlighted like [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg. They highlight that he is an experienced player, but he is an average player! You look at his big matches in the Champions League and you will see that he is nothing."
Rothen’s outburst didn’t go unnoticed. His remarks about Marseille's “Europa League-level” football and De Zerbi’s poor Champions League record drew a sharp response from inside the club. Ali Zarrak, assistant of Marseille sporting director Medhi Benatia, took to social media to hit back at Rothen, posting screenshots of private conversations between the two.
“It’s ugly to bite the hand that feeds you,” Zarrak wrote. “Last year, when you were asking for VIP lounge seats for every game, OM wasn’t a pushover. Things were going well then.”
The exchange quickly went viral, adding fuel to a situation already tense after Marseille’s recent struggles.
De Zerbi’s stuttering European experiment
De Zerbi’s Champions League campaign tells a story of contrast, from the brilliance of a 4-0 win over Ajax to the disarray of defeats against Real Madrid, Sporting CP and Atalanta.
In Madrid, Marseille were overwhelmed despite early promise; against Sporting, they lost control and organisation; and versus Atalanta, they lacked creativity and edge. Injuries and fatigue have taken a toll, but critics argue De Zerbi’s unwillingness to adjust his high-pressing, possession-heavy approach has been his undoing.
He continues to trust experienced names like Hojbjerg and Matteo Guendouzi, yet performances remain uneven. Marseille’s midfield struggles to link defence and attack, and their pressing often collapses under well-drilled opponents. Rothen’s accusation of a “casting error” in recruitment stings but the imbalance between De Zerbi’s vision and Marseille’s reality is becoming impossible to ignore.
- AFP
Greenwood’s spark amid the chaos
Amid the criticism, one player continues to shine - Greenwood. The English forward, now in his second season at Marseille, has been the club’s one consistent bright spot. With seven goals in 10 league games and decisive contributions in Europe, Greenwood embodies the efficiency and hunger lacking elsewhere in the squad.
His four-goal performance against Le Havre earlier this season drew comparisons to club legend Jean-Pierre Papin, and even in the Atalanta defeat, his energy stood out. As Rothen noted, Greenwood and goalkeeper Rulli are among the few who have “earned their place.”
De Zerbi’s challenge now is to channel Greenwood’s form and rediscover Marseille’s rhythm before the season unravels completely. With Champions League qualification slipping away and internal tensions mounting, the Italian coach must prove he still has the tactical spark - or risk losing a project that once promised revival but now flirts with collapse. Marseille currently stand 25th in the Champions League table and are set to face Newcastle United next in the European competition on November 25.
Advertisement