Robert Sanchez faces race against time for Liverpool clash as Chelsea trigger concussion protocols after injury against Nottingham Forest

Sanchez is to undergo in-house assessments in the coming days as Chelsea follow concussion protocols in the hope he can be available to face Liverpool at the weekend. The goalkeeper's participation in one of the biggest fixtures of the season now hangs in the balance as the club's medical team at Cobham takes charge of his recovery.

The Chelsea goalkeeper was substituted in the 66th minute of Monday’s 3-1 home defeat to Nottingham Forest after a clash of heads with the Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who came away with a huge gash on his face. While Sanchez initially attempted to carry on with a bandage wrapped around his head, the decision was eventually made to withdraw him, with Filip Jorgensen coming on as his replacement.