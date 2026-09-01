Ex-Spain boss appointed by South Korea as KFA turn to former Luis Enrique assistant following World Cup disaster

The appointment comes amid severe internal turmoil for the KFA, following police raids on its headquarters last month over Hong's 2024 hiring and a public apology regarding allegations of providing sexual entertainment for foreign referees.

Moreno's own international background includes stepping in for Enrique with Spain in 2019 when the latter stepped down due to his daughter's illness. The pair endured a public falling-out when Enrique returned ahead of Euro 2020, accusing his former assistant of disloyalty.