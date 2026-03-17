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Robert Lewandowski willing to take pay cut to STAY at Barcelona despite MLS & Saudi transfer interest
A veteran's loyalty to the Catalan project
Lewandowski has reportedly signaled a clear desire to extend his time at the Spotify Camp Nou, even if it means a lighter paycheck. The prolific Pole remains a target for Major League Soccer sides, specifically Chicago Fire, alongside several ambitious outfits in the Saudi Pro League. However, the striker’s priority is stability for his family, who have fully integrated into life in Barcelona.
Approaching his 38th birthday this coming August, the former Bayern Munich man is showing a rare level of pragmatism regarding his role. He is understood to be willing to accept a reduced salary and a potentially secondary spot in the Barca squad hierarchy to help the club navigate its ongoing Financial Fair Play constraints.
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The Zahavi connection and Laporta’s victory
The future of the Barca No. 9 is deeply intertwined with his representative, Pini Zahavi. The super-agent was recently spotted in Barcelona, though his primary objective was supporting his close friend Joan Laporta during the club's presidential elections. Following Laporta’s landslide victory, the atmosphere between Lewandowski's camp and the board remains at an all-time high.
While formal contract discussions were put on the back burner during the electoral celebrations, Zahavi is expected to return to the table with sporting director Deco shortly. The objective is to find a middle ground that respects the striker's legendary status while adhering to the club's strict wage bill requirements, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Stability under Hansi Flick
Lewandowski is not the only Zahavi client central to Barcelona's long-term vision. The board is also eager to secure the future of head coach Flick, whose current deal runs until 2027. Laporta views the German tactician as the cornerstone of his sporting project and is keen to add at least one more year to his tenure.
However, Flick has historically preferred shorter commitments to maintain personal flexibility. Navigating the manager's desire for a season-by-season evaluation alongside the club's need for institutional stability will be a major task for the newly re-elected administration in the coming weeks.
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What comes next?
Lewandowski will hope to play a key role as Barca target a La Liga and Champions League double come May. Flick's side are currently four points clear of Real Madrid at the La Liga summit and set to host Newcastle in the second leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie on Wednesday, with the aggregate score locked at 1-1.
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