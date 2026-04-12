Getty Images Sport
Robert Lewandowski 'deeply affected' by tragic sudden death of Poland assistant coach
Tragedy strikes the Polish national team
The Polish Football Association confirmed the tragic news on Friday, announcing that Magiera, the assistant coach of the national team, had passed away unexpectedly. Reports indicate that he felt unwell while out for a run and was immediately rushed to the military hospital in Wroclaw. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. The news is said to have had a profound impact on Lewandowski, who shared a close professional and personal bond with the coach, with Mundo Deportivo reporting he has been 'deeply affected'. Magiera was a well-respected figure in Polish football, having served as both a player and a manager at Legia Warsaw before joining Jan Urban’s coaching staff with the national side. His sudden loss has left the entire Polish football family in a state of mourning.
- Getty Images
Lewandowski’s emotional social media tribute
Taking to social media to express his grief, Lewandowski posted a touching tribute to his late coach. The veteran striker shared a poignant black-and-white photograph of the pair walking and talking during a training session, capturing the essence of their relationship on the pitch. The message highlights the deep sense of loss felt by the Poland captain, who has spent much of his international career working alongside dedicated staff like Magiera. the Barcelona forward wrote: "Coach, it wasn't supposed to be like this... My condolences to the family and those closest to him."
Absence from the Catalan derby
Despite the emotional weight of the weekend, Lewandowski was named on the bench for Barcelona's 4-1 victory over Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Saturday. Although Hansi Flick was seen having a lengthy conversation with the striker before the start of the second half, the 37-year-old ultimately remained an unused substitute throughout the match at Spotify Camp Nou. The decision to keep the striker on the sidelines was likely a combination of managing his emotional well-being and ensuring he is in peak physical condition for the upcoming challenges in Europe.
- Getty Images Sport
Focus shifts to crucial Champions League clash
While the loss of Magiera remains heavy on his mind, Lewandowski will be expected to lead the line for Barcelona in a pivotal European encounter this Tuesday. The Blaugrana travel to the Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final, facing a daunting 2-0 deficit from the first leg.