Let me entertain you! Robbie Williams weighing up official bid to buy Port Vale after Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's 'inspiring' work at Wrexham

Let me entertain you! Robbie Williams weighing up official bid to buy Port Vale after Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's 'inspiring' work at WrexhamBrendan MaddenGOAL/GettyWrexhamPort ValeLeague OneShowbizPop icon Robbie Williams is reportedly weighing up a bid to buy hometown club Port Vale, inspired by Wrexham's Hollywood ownership success.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWilliams named president of League One sideTalks begin over possible takeoverReynolds and McElhenney success offers blueprint