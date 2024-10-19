'We are LOUD' - Rob McElhenney hails Wrexham fans for making Rotherham win 'like a home game' as 2,356 watch Paul Mullin score the winner

GettySoham Mukherjee'We are LOUD' - Rob McElhenney hails Wrexham fans for making Rotherham win 'like a home game' as 2,356 watch Paul Mullin score the winnerWrexhamLeague OneP. MullinRotherham vs WrexhamRotherhamRob McElhenney praised Wrexham's supporters after their 1-0 win at Rotherham on Saturday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWrexham beat Rotherham 1-0Mullin scored in the opening minuteTravelling fans made their voices heardFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below