AFP
Rio Ferdinand insists 'Neymar could do things Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi couldn't' as he disagrees with Wayne Rooney's 'not top player' assessment
A clash of United legends
The football world has been divided following Rooney's controversial assessment that Neymar failed to reach the elite "top class" bracket occupied by the game's most consistent winners. These comments sparked a heated discussion regarding the Brazilian's impact at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, prompting a staunch rebuttal from Ferdinand. While maintaining his respect for Rooney, the former defender felt compelled to highlight the unique, once-in-a-generation talent that Neymar brought to the pitch during his prime years in Europe.
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Up there with the greats
During the latest episode of his podcast, "Rio Ferdinand Presents", the 47-year-old explained that Neymar’s near-superhuman capabilities on the ball once set him apart from every other contemporary, including Messi and Ronaldo at times. "I don't think it was a Wayne vs. Neymar conversation; I don't think it was that," Ferdinand said. "I'm one of Wayne's biggest admirers and shout the loudest about Wayne when we're talking about what he's done, what he's achieved when you put him up against other greats, okay.
"But I have to say that Neymar could do things that no other player in the world could do. And I'm talking about Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of, he could do things that those two couldn't do, right?
"There's a time when you're looking at him and thinking, 'Right, this is the heir to the throne.' Like, he was that close at a certain point in his career when he was at Barca."
Absence from Brazil squad
This war of words comes at a sensitive time for Santos, who was recently omitted from Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the high-profile March friendlies against France and Croatia. Neymar has not featured for the national team since October 2023, and while his talent remains undisputed by figures like Ferdinand, his physical durability remains a growing concern.
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The race for 2026 World Cup
The immediate priority for Neymar is to prove his consistency and physical readiness at Santos to ensure he remains in contention for a spot in the 2026 World Cup squad. Ancelotti has indicated that his future involvement depends entirely on his recovery and achieving top condition, as the 34-year-old forward continues to struggle with recurring injuries. With Brazil facing a challenging Group C alongside Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland, the coming months represent a final opportunity for Neymar to silence the doubters.