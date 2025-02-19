Rihanna A$AP RockyGetty
Fred Garratt-Stanley

Rihanna at Prenton Park?! Rapper A$AP Rocky set to press forward with sensational Tranmere takeover to rival Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney at Wrexham after being found not guilty of assault

Rapper A$AP Rocky looks set to press on with his shock bid to buy Tranmere Rovers after being found not guilty of assault.

  • A$AP Rocky found not guilty of assault
  • Rumours of rapper's Tranmere takeover
  • Would rival Wrexham's Hollywood story
