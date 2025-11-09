Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Richarlison makes Premier League history with unwanted stat after scoring last-minute goal for Tottenham and removing shirt while celebrating in Man Utd draw

Richarlison’s emotional late goal for Tottenham against Manchester United ended in chaos as Spurs once again threw away victory in stoppage time. The Brazilian striker sparked wild celebrations by tearing off his shirt after scoring in the 90th minute, but his joy was short-lived as United struck seconds later to salvage a dramatic 2-2 draw in north London.

  • Richarlison in the history books for the wrong reasons

    According to Opta, Richarlison is now the first player since records began in 2006-07 to be booked for removing his shirt after a 90th-minute goal, only to see his side concede afterwards, on more than one occasion. The previous instance came in April 2023 against Liverpool, when his equaliser at Anfield was followed seconds later by Diogo Jota’s stoppage-time winner. The latest deja vu moment encapsulated both Richarlison’s passion and Spurs’ chronic lack of composure in clutch moments. Incidentally, Tottenham conceded a stoppage-time equaliser against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup, after being 2-0 up until the 84th minute, and then went on to lose on penalties.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-MAN UTDAFP

    Richarlison's late winner wiped out by Man Utd equalizer

    Richarlison endured a bittersweet afternoon as his dramatic late goal against United saw him enter Premier League folklore for all the wrong reasons. The 28-year-old thought he had snatched a crucial winner when he flicked home a header in stoppage time, sparking wild celebrations inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Overcome with emotion, he tore off his shirt, sprinted to the corner flag, and was immediately shown a yellow card for excessive celebration.

    However, the jubilation was short-lived. Not long after, United went up the other end and equalised through Matthijs de Ligt’s powerful header, ensuring the match finished 2-2. The sequence left Spurs fans shell-shocked, while Richarlison had the unfortunate distinction of repeating an exact scenario from two years earlier, when his late goal against Liverpool also preceded an instant opposition response.

  • Richarlison's constant struggles at Tottenham

    Those scenes of a celebration that comes back to haunt you have become emblematic of Richarlison’s turbulent spell in north London. His time at Tottenham has been punctuated by flashes of brilliance, overshadowed by long stretches of inconsistency, injury, and frustration. The incident underlines the inconsistency that has defined his Tottenham career since joining from Everton in 2022 for £60 million ($79m).

    The Brazilian striker has struggled to hold down a starting role across multiple managerial regimes. His goal, his third of the campaign, should have been a turning point, but instead became a symbol of Spurs’ chaotic unpredictability. Even this season, Richarlison’s relationship with the supporters has been strained. This week, he faced backlash for missing a penalty against Copenhagen after insisting on taking it over young striker Dane Scarlett - who won the spotkick. Saturday’s goal, his first in over a month, should have been a cathartic moment — but by the final whistle, it had only deepened the narrative that Tottenham and their talismanic forward are cursed when it comes to dramatic endings.

  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Could Richarlison be shown the door at Tottenham?

    For Tottenham, the focus will turn to salvaging consistency as they look to climb back into contention for European qualification. The draw with United extended their winless home run, and questions will again be asked about Thomas Frank’s tactical approach, particularly in how his side manage late-game scenarios.

    For Richarlison, however, the priority is confidence and rhythm. The Brazilian remains a key part of his national team’s plans, but he risks falling down the pecking order ahead of next year’s World Cup if his club form doesn’t improve.

    With Randal Kolo Muani, Dominic Solanke, Mathys Tel and Scarlett all capable of playing as centre-forward, Frank may decide to push the Brazilian out of the club. With the January transfer window approaching, there is growing speculation that Spurs could offload Richarlison to fund a move for a more reliable finisher.

