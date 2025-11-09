Richarlison makes Premier League history with unwanted stat after scoring last-minute goal for Tottenham and removing shirt while celebrating in Man Utd draw

Richarlison endured a bittersweet afternoon as his dramatic late goal against United saw him enter Premier League folklore for all the wrong reasons. The 28-year-old thought he had snatched a crucial winner when he flicked home a header in stoppage time, sparking wild celebrations inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Overcome with emotion, he tore off his shirt, sprinted to the corner flag, and was immediately shown a yellow card for excessive celebration.

However, the jubilation was short-lived. Not long after, United went up the other end and equalised through Matthijs de Ligt’s powerful header, ensuring the match finished 2-2. The sequence left Spurs fans shell-shocked, while Richarlison had the unfortunate distinction of repeating an exact scenario from two years earlier, when his late goal against Liverpool also preceded an instant opposition response.

