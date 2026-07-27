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Revealed: Why Mohamed Salah's proposed Besiktas transfer is set to collapse
Financial demands stall Salah negotiations
The pursuit of Salah by Turkish heavyweight Besiktas has hit a significant stalemate, with the club's leadership confirming a halt in discussions. The Egyptian international, who became a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Anfield on June 30, was previously thought to be closing in on a move to Istanbul, with the club ready to pay annual wages worth a staggering €12.5m to secure his signature.
New complications have emerged regarding commercial rights and representative fees that Besiktas are unwilling to meet. Specifically, the share of revenue from shirt sales and the commission requested by Salah’s agent have proven to be the final hurdles.
Besiktas sporting director Onder Ozen recently addressed the situation, stating: "For a while now, speculation about Mohamed Salah has increased. The matter has been discussed from every angle. There are things we want to clarify regarding it. We made contact with Salah. That also included a model for financing the deal.
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Besiktas officials confirm temporary withdrawal
The breakdown in communication appears to be deep-rooted in the club's refusal to exceed their pre-set legal and financial boundaries. Ozen further explained that the atmosphere of the deal changed drastically as the deadline for the new season approached.
He noted: "When talk of the financial side began, that smoothness which had been there on the first day started to slow down as of 21 July. Requests began to arrive that would drive the flow of information and the financial side into a dead end.
The sporting director highlighted that the club would not risk illegal commission payments or unsustainable financial commitments even for a player of Salah's stature. "Working in the field of player management is legal, and there is a legal value for the commission, and exceeding it may involve an illegal situation," Ozen added. "When it comes to Besiktas, not entering into such a situation is also among the requirements of belonging to the club. The president has taken an unpopular decision, and has decided to withdraw temporarily from the negotiating table in the Salah deal."
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Besiktas pivot toward AC Milan’s Leao
With the Salah deal hanging by a thread, Besiktas have wasted no time in identifying a secondary target of equal stature. According to Football Italia, the Turkish side has officially opened a line of communication with AC Milan regarding the availability of Portuguese winger Leao.
While Leao occupies a similar role on the flanks, his profile as a younger, more explosive talent offers a different dynamic for Italiano’s tactical setup.
Transitioning from a free agent like Salah to a contracted star like Leao carries distinct financial challenges. For Milan, the stance remains firm: they are not interested in temporary solutions. The Rossoneri have reportedly informed interested parties that they will only consider a pure cash sale rather than a loan deal with an option to buy.
The price tag for the former Serie A Player of the Year is estimated to be between €50m and €60m.
Demands and player stance on Turkey move
Securing Leao’s signature will require more than just satisfying Milan's transfer fee requirements. The player himself has high expectations for any move that takes him away from wife-ranging interest in Europe’s traditional top-five leagues.
Reports suggest that Leao will not consider a move to the Turkish Super Lig unless his wage demands are met in full. Specifically, the Portuguese international is said to be seeking a salary of at least €8m per season, supplemented by performance-related bonuses. This represents a significant commitment for any Turkish club, yet Besiktas appear undeterred by the figures involved as they search for a talismanic figure.
The interest in Leao is not exclusive to Besiktas, as both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have been linked with the 27-year-old in recent weeks. However, the "Black Eagles" are hoping that their formal approach to Milan gives them the upper hand in the race.
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