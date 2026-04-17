AFP
Revealed: Why Man Utd have upped Sir Jim Ratcliffe's security at Old Trafford
A shift in matchday protocol
The days of Ratcliffe strolling leisurely through the concourses of Old Trafford appear to be over. While the billionaire is still driven to his preferred entrance near the Stretford End by his regular car service, the atmosphere surrounding his arrival has shifted from casual to cautiously controlled. Where he once stopped to engage with early arrivals, he is now surrounded by a strict security presence.
According to The Sun, recent sightings of the INEOS chairman at the Theatre of Dreams have highlighted a much more stringent operation. Ratcliffe is now escorted through the tunnel and along the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand only after a lead security minder has given the green light. This change marks a significant departure from just two years ago, when the lifelong United fan was frequently seen posing for selfies with supporters.
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Close proximity to season-ticket holders
One of the primary reasons for the heightened security is the physical location of Ratcliffe’s entrance. The area he uses to access his seat is situated immediately adjacent to rows occupied by long-term season-ticket holders. many of whom are currently frustrated with the direction of the club’s ticketing policies under the new regime.
These specific fans are due to be displaced next season to make way for an expansion of hospitality seating. The decision to prioritise corporate revenue over traditional season-ticket holders has created a flashpoint, and the club’s security staff are clearly keen to avoid any direct confrontations between the co-owner and the supporters directly affected by these changes.
Backlash over rising ticket costs
The hierarchy at Manchester United is well aware of the potential for verbal altercations. Ratcliffe previously faced significant "grief" from supporters during a trip to Fulham last season, where fans made their feelings known regarding the hiking of ticket prices. The fear is that a similar "earful" would be inevitable at Old Trafford if he remained as accessible as he was during the initial stages of his takeover.
The INEOS group has been tasked with streamlining the club's finances, but their aggressive approach to revenue generation has not sat well with those who attend matches every week. With tensions simmering, the decision has been made to shield Ratcliffe from the more militant sections of the fanbase who feel the soul of the club is being traded for profit.
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Controversial comments and fan banners
Beyond financial matters, personal comments made by Ratcliffe have also contributed to the frosty atmosphere. His inflammatory remarks regarding immigration sparked a backlash among the United faithful, leading to visible protests inside the stadium. During recent fixtures, some supporters have even unfurled banners in support of the club’s "immigrant" players as a direct response to his rhetoric.
Chants directed at the co-owner have also become more frequent and pointed in nature.