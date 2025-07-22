Revealed: Why Harry Maguire will miss Man Utd's pre-season tour as Red Devils head to U.S. for Premier League Summer Series H. Maguire Manchester United Club Friendlies Premier League

Manchester United have flown to the United States to begin their Premier League Summer Series campaign, but one notable name is missing from the travelling squad, Harry Maguire. The England international has not joined his teammates on the flight to Chicago due to a "personal matter", per multiple reports.