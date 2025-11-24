Getty/GOAL
Revealed: Vinicius Jr and Xabi Alonso relationship is 'strictly professional' as Real Madrid star missing 'paternal' Carlo Ancelotti bond after being benched again
Xabi Alonso plays down Vinicius exclusion
According to a report from Marca, Vinicius is not entirely comfortable with Xabi Alonso's management style. The Brazilian was a substitute for Sunday’s 2-2 draw at the Martinez Valero stadium, marking the fourth time this season he has been left out of the starting XI - three times in La Liga and once in the Champions League.
While sources close to the player indicate the relationship with Alonso remains professional, the atmosphere is a stark contrast to the "warmth and closeness" Vinicius enjoyed under Ancelotti. The current Brazil national team coach treated Vinicius with an almost "paternal" approach and considered him an "untouchable" member of the starting XI during the 2023-24 campaign, a season in which the winger found his best form.
Alonso addressed the decision to bench Vinicius against Elche, insisting it was a mutual understanding due to the player's heavy workload during the international break. Vinicius had just completed 180 minutes for Brazil in friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia during the final international window of 2025.
Speaking after the draw in Elche, Alonso stated: "There's no problem, we had discussed it as we often do. He understands and knew the role he would play. Today we're not happy, but everyone is eager to get back to winning ways."
Despite Alonso's public assurances, Marca reports that underlying tension exists. Vinicius was visibly angered by his substitution in the second half of El Clasico against Barcelona earlier in the season, a decision that reportedly caused a division of opinion regarding the coach's methods within the club's Valdebebas training ground.
Rodrygo struggles continue despite starts
Alonso opted to start Rodrygo on the left wing against Elche, a decision that did not yield positive results. The former Santos forward's attacking contribution was described as "clearly subpar" by the Spanish report.
Rodrygo is enduring a difficult run of form and has yet to register a single goal or assist this season, with his goal drought now extending to 29 matches across all competitions. Like Vinicius, Rodrygo also featured heavily for Brazil during the recent international break, starting both matches, though he was substituted late in both games.
Contract renewal talks face uncertainty
The current dynamic between player and coach has reportedly cast a shadow over ongoing contract renewal negotiations between Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid. Marca states that a new deal is "still far from being finalised," with the player's intermittent role adding a "cloud" to the proceedings.
Vinicius' current contract with Los Blancos expires in June 2027, and he holds a massive market value. Despite the recent omission from the first-team, the 25-year-old remains a key contributor statistically this season. He has started 10 of his 13 La Liga appearances this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists.
What next for Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr?
Real Madrid are preparing for crucial fixtures immediately following the disappointing draw at Elche. They face Olympiacos in the Champions League group stage on Thursday before returning to La Liga action at home against Girona on Monday, December 1. Attention will focus on Alonso's team selection for these matches and whether Vinicius returns to the starting lineup as Real Madrid look to improve their recent form.
