Getty/GOAL
Revealed: The truth behind Barcelona’s contact with Harry Kane over potential summer transfer from Bayern Munich
What Barcelona presidential candidate said about Kane transfer
Kane was seeing a move in 2026 mooted when exit clauses in his Bayern contract were active, with it suggested that he could be lured away from the Allianz Arena for £57 million ($77m). They are said to have expired.
That has not, however, stopped Xavi Vilajoana - who is hoping to wrestle power at Barca away from Joan Laporta - from saying: “We've already made some contact, and I think he's a player who would be a great fit, pending his contractual situation: it's Harry Kane.
“Kane is a centre-forward who would fit in perfectly with our style of play. He's a striker who is capable of dropping back to link up with his team-mates. He is also capable of playing as a pure No.9, a killer, a finisher. He is a player who brings mobility. He also performs well when teams sit deep. He would add a lot of value to Barcelona's game.”
- Getty
How Kane reacted to Barcelona links
Kane stepped out of his comfort zone at Tottenham when completing a move to Germany in 2023. Remarkable individual standards have been maintained while becoming a Bundesliga title winner, with 128 goals being recorded for Bayern through 132 appearances.
Those numbers are of obvious appeal to teams like Barca, but the 32-year-old frontman has said of the admiring glances that are supposedly being shot in his direction: ”I haven’t heard anything about it. My father and brother handle everything, but they haven’t said anything to me. As I’ve already said, I’m very happy here at Bayern. I’m focused on this season and my time at Bayern. I take it as a compliment.”
Is there any truth to the Kane-Barcelona rumours?
With Kane steering around questions regarding his future, CFBayernInsider claim there is no substance to the speculation suggesting that the fearsome No.9 is being lined up for a summer switch to Camp Nou.
They state: “It is NOT TRUE: Barcelona have made preliminary contact over Harry Kane’s future. These rumours have been around for weeks. Perhaps the person who started them said he made contact, and of course, it looks interesting when you’re trying to become the next president at Barcelona, and you’re saying you want to bring Kane to the club.
“However, Harry Kane doesn’t know anything about any contact from Barca. His brother, Charlie, who is his agent, also hasn’t had any contact from Barcelona. Likewise, his father, who’s also part of the management team, hasn’t heard anything about this. So, I don’t think this is really the truth. But I appreciate that it sounds really good from Barca’s perspective!
“Ultimately, though, if this is also the first time Hansi Flick, Barcelona’s head coach, is hearing about it, then you can probably discount this rumour! They are interested in signing a striker, I should add, but they’re currently looking at Julian Alvarez at Atletico Madrid. Harry Kane sounds like a great idea, but there’s no way this transfer is going to happen.”
- Getty/GOAL
Barcelona will want a striker if Lewandowski leaves as a free agent
Kane has been urged to consider a move to Barcelona if formal interest does materialise, having broken his trophy duck in Germany, with ex-Spurs star Gus Poyet telling GOAL recently: “If he wants something different for his family, I would definitely go to Barcelona - if [Robert] Lewandowski leaves. It will be completely different to everything that he had before. Also the style of play at Barcelona right now, a player like him up front, he will score - wow, will he score!”
Lewandowski - one of Kane’s predecessors at Bayern - is seeing his contract at Camp Nou run down towards free agency. If he were to move on, then efforts to bring another striker on board would be stepped up. Alvarez may be figuring prominently on Barca’s wish list, but the World Cup-winning former Manchester City star is also seeing a return to the Premier League speculated on.
Advertisement