Revealed: Premier League star Man Utd will turn to ‘if they miss out on Elliot Anderson’ - with rivals City forcing Red Devils into a rethink

Brown explained exactly why the Red Devils are shifting their focus and plotting a potential transfer. "There are a lot of midfielders Man United have looked at," he told Football Insider. "Elliot Anderson, obviously, is the main one there, he’s the one they really want but there’s interest from Man City as well so it might be difficult. But if they miss out on Anderson, Tonali is the one I’ve heard mentioned the most. He would fit into that Casemiro role better than some of the other options they’ve considered and he’s really impressed for Newcastle this season."