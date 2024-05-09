Nikita Parris North Carolina Courage compositeGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Revealed: Why Man Utd star Nikita Parris turned down lucrative move to United States & NWSL despite North Carolina Courage agreeing record deal with Red Devils

Nikita ParrisNWSLManchester United WomenNorth Carolina CourageWSLWomen's football

Manchester United star Nikita Parris turned down a huge move to the United States last month despite the Red Devils agreeing a record sale.

  • Parris on the brink of NWSL switch last month
  • Man Utd agreed record sale with North Carolina
  • Reason for England striker turning move down revealed
