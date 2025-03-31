Revealed: Lionel Messi's son told Novak Djokovic to up his level to surpass Roger Federer as Inter Miami superstar introduced Antonela Roccuzzo & his family to tennis icon at Masters tournament in Florida
Novak Djokovic has revealed that one of Lionel Messi's sons told him to up his level after meeting the Argentina star's family at the Miami Open.
- Messi & family attended Miami Open semi-finals
- Watched Djokovic see off Dimitrov
- Met with tennis great after the match