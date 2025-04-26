Revealed: How a Man City legal victory against the Premier League would cost top-flight rivals £5m each as clubs await verdict on FFP case
Manchester City's protracted legal battle with the Premier League could cost their top flight rivals £5m apiece if the club are found not guilty.
- City face 130 allegations of breaking financial rules
- Both PL & Cityzens' legal bills expected to top £100m
- Premier League's costs split between the 19 other clubs