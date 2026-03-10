Getty
Revealed: How Bayern Munich plan to end Harry Kane transfer talk as contract extension update delivered on 500-goal striker
When £57m exit clauses in Kane's contract expired
As things stand, Kane is only tied to terms at the Allianz Arena through to the summer of 2027. It was revealed at one stage that interested parties from outside of the Bundesliga could enter into discussions if they put a £57 million ($77m) bid on the table.
No offers arrived, and those transfer triggers were deactivated at the end of the 2026 winter window. Anybody hoping to prise Kane away from Bavaria would now have to pay whatever Bayern demand for their talismanic No.9.
The reigning Bundesliga champions - who have helped Kane to lift his fabled trophy curse - have no intention of sanctioning a sale. Instead, they are exploring the option of keeping the prolific frontman around beyond the end of next season.
How Bayern intend to fend off any interest in Kane
BILD reports that Bayern are looking to agree an “early” deal there. They go on to state that, with Kane’s value to the collective cause set to be recognised with a salary increase: “The club's management wants to underline his enormous value to the team and is prepared to pay the league's biggest star a raise ahead of schedule.”
Bayern are taking decisive action after seeing La Liga giants Barcelona linked with a stunning swoop for Kane. A presidential candidate at Camp Nou, Xavi Vilajoana, has claimed that he would look to land Kane if elected in Catalunya.
The player himself has sought to play down those rumours, with the 32-year-old striker saying: “I haven’t heard anything about it. My father and brother handle everything, but they haven’t said anything to me. As I’ve already said, I’m very happy here at Bayern. I’m focused on this season and my time at Bayern. I take it as a compliment.”
CFBayernInsider have reported on how the Barca links are “not true”, with Kane’s representatives yet to receive any formal contact from the Blaugrana. They consider the statements from Vilajoana to be a strategic play in an ongoing bid to wrestle power away from Joan Laporta.
Why Bayern are determined to agree fresh terms
Bayern are being urged to bring any unwelcome speculation to a close as quickly as possible. The expectation among prominent figures at the Allianz Arena is that Kane will commit his future to the club - as he is settled in Germany alongside wife Kate and their four children.
Club legend Lothar Matthaus has told the Sky90 – die Fußballdebatte show of Kane’s special standing and why he must be tied down: “Now he’s winning title after title, which he didn’t manage to do before in England. So I see no reason why Harry Kane should leave this club or his environment. His contract will be extended. I’m sure of that.
“He knows what he has in his coach (Vincent Kompany); he repays the trust the coach gives him. He plays in a functioning team. Who knows if he would shine elsewhere? Who knows if he could play as well elsewhere as he does here under Kompany?
“He’s a global brand, he’s the second David Beckham because everyone in the world knows him. He has no haters – not in Frankfurt, not in Dortmund.”
Is Kane injured during his most prolific season at Bayern?
Kane, who will lead England into the 2026 World Cup finals this summer as captain of his country, has registered 45 goals through 37 appearances in all competitions this season - his best return since joining Bayern from Tottenham as the north London club’s all-time leading scorer.
He has been nursing an untimely injury of late, which threatened to prevent him from chasing down Robert Lewandowski’s record mark of 41 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign, but is expected to be back in contention for game time during a Champions League last-16 clash with Atalanta on Tuesday.
