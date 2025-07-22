Revealed: Hansi Flick issued strong warning to Marcus Rashford before giving green light to Barcelona transfer amid internal concerns about Man Utd outcast
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick issued a strong warning to Marcus Rashford before approving the English forward's loan move to the club. The German coach had a direct conversation with the Manchester United outcast last week before he travelled to Catalonia. Rashford is expected to be announced as a new Barcelona signing this week.
- Flick issued warning to Rashford
- Manager approved Rashford's loan move
- Rashford to be unveiled as Barca player