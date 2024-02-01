Revealed: Gio Reyna's bargain Fantasy Premier League price as USMNT star is added to game after Nottingham Forest transfer

Brendan Madden
Reyna fantasyX @OfficialFPL/X @NFFC
Nottingham ForestPremier LeagueGiovanni Reyna

There will be a debate among Fantasy Premier League (FPL) aficionados after new Nottingham Forest signing Gio Reyna's price was revealed.

  • FPL peg Reyna's value at £5m
  • Valuation on similar level to new team-mates
  • Elanga highest-scoring Forest player so far

