Revealed: Full shortlist of incredible UK stadiums chosen to host 2035 Women's World Cup as decisions made on Man Utd & Birmingham's new grounds

The Women’s World Cup will expand to 48 teams from 2031, matching the men’s competition, a change that demands at least 15 FIFA-compliant stadiums. The UK bid goes further, offering 22 potential venues to ease scheduling pressure and accommodate 104 matches over 39 days. With 16 stadiums in England, three in Wales, two in Scotland and one in Northern Ireland, the plan reflects a deliberate effort to distribute matches across all four nations.

A joint statement from the heads of the Irish, English, Welsh and Scottish FAs described the bid as a transformational opportunity: "A Women's World Cup in the UK has the power to turbo charge the women's and girls' game both in the UK and globally. Our bid also demonstrates our commitment to leaving a lasting legacy, in the run up to 2035, and the years afterwards."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer threw his weight behind the bid, praising the Lionesses’ impact on young players and highlighting government investment in school sport and grassroots facilities.

"Our bid to host the 2035 FIFA Women’s World Cup shows the UK’s passion for football," the Labour leader said.

"The Lionesses’ success has inspired girls across our country, and we’ll build on that momentum by welcoming millions of football fans from around the world to a tournament that will benefit communities and businesses in host cities up and down the UK. With significant investment in school sport and grassroots facilities through our Plan for Change, we’re creating opportunities for girls to play for their national team."

England manager Sarina Wiegman also welcomed the announcement and added: "It's so much more than football, I think. It will boost the women's game but it will boost women in society and, as we have seen, it will bring the country together."