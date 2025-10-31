Revealed: The four clubs Bryan Mbeumo turned down to join Man Utd in £70m move from Brentford

And the report claims that Tottenham were one of the four clubs who were keen on signing Mbeumo, with Spurs boss Frank hoping to reunite with his former charge in north London. The report says Spurs were even willing to offer more money than United for Mbeumo, who is also believed to have attracted interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle.

However, the report concludes by claiming Mbeumo told United he wanted to join them on 1 June, having been "sold" on Amorim’s vision for the club through several Zoom meetings. Mbeumo had a painful wait until the move was officially completed on 21 July, signing a five-year contract with the club.

Upon joining United, Mbeumo said: "As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up.

"My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday. I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here, learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players.

"Everybody told me about the environment that is being created here and how exciting the plans are for the future. This is a massive club, with an incredible stadium and amazing fans, we are all really determined to challenge for the biggest trophies."