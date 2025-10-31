Getty Images Sport
Revealed: The four clubs Bryan Mbeumo turned down to join Man Utd in £70m move from Brentford
Report claims Mbeumo had plenty of interest after 2024-25 season
In a new report from CentreDevils, Mbeumo supposedly had plenty of suitors following the 2024-25 Premier League campaign. The 26-year-old recorded 20 goals and seven assists to help Brentford finish 10th under Thomas Frank last term. The Dane was appointed as Tottenham’s new head coach in June, succeeding Ange Postecoglou following the Australian's dismissal after the club finished 17th in the same season.
Mbeumo only had eyes for Man Utd after several meetings with Amorim
And the report claims that Tottenham were one of the four clubs who were keen on signing Mbeumo, with Spurs boss Frank hoping to reunite with his former charge in north London. The report says Spurs were even willing to offer more money than United for Mbeumo, who is also believed to have attracted interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle.
However, the report concludes by claiming Mbeumo told United he wanted to join them on 1 June, having been "sold" on Amorim’s vision for the club through several Zoom meetings. Mbeumo had a painful wait until the move was officially completed on 21 July, signing a five-year contract with the club.
Upon joining United, Mbeumo said: "As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up.
"My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday. I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here, learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players.
"Everybody told me about the environment that is being created here and how exciting the plans are for the future. This is a massive club, with an incredible stadium and amazing fans, we are all really determined to challenge for the biggest trophies."
Cameroon international has made excellent start at Old Trafford
Mbeumo has since gone on to make an incredible start to his United career, registering four goals and one assist in nine league matches. His efforts in the final third have coincided with United’s recent upturn in form, with Amorim’s side having won their last three games on the spin.
Following a 2-0 victory over Sunderland, Mbeumo scored the opener as United defeated rivals Liverpool 2-1 on 19 October, in what was the club’s first win at Anfield since 2016. Mbeumo built on his heroics on Merseyside by bagging a brace in the 4-2 home triumph over Brighton last Saturday, with United currently sitting sixth in the league table.
Amorim lavished praise on Mbeumo after Brighton heroics
After Mbeumo inspired United to victory against Brighton, manager Amorim said after the game: "He’s [Mbeumo] a working machine. He’s so good in transitions. He’s improving when we are organising the final third. The connection with Amad, it’s really hard to beat these two guys because they change position, they are really fast, they are good in one against one.
"My role was, as a manager, to explain what I want from him. But it was more the club. And you guys. We can struggle a lot, but it’s Manchester United. When Manchester United is there, and when we feel that this player wants to come here, no matter what, no matter what the position, no matter if it's Champions League or not, we also give everything to bring these kind of guys, and that was the case."
United and Mbeumo looking for fourth straight win at Forest
United will go in search of a fourth straight league win when they travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Forest suffered a 2-0 defeat against Bournemouth in new manager Sean Dyche’s first league match in charge last Sunday.
The Red Devils then face a second successive away trip when they head to Mbeumo’s reported suitors, Tottenham, on 8 November, before playing host to Everton on 24 November, following the international break.
