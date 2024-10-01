Gareth Bale Cristiano RonaldoGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Revealed: Cristiano Ronaldo & Gareth Bale 'agreed 99%' to join Man Utd just before Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement - but club blocked sensational £200m double transfer

C. RonaldoManchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfersG. BaleAl Nassr FC

Manchester United were “99%” confident of putting deals in place for Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale prior to Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Legendary coach won 13 Premier League titles
  • Was prepared to continue with the right backing
  • Stunning double transfer coup never came off
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below