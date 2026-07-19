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Retirement hint? Lionel Messi makes emotional statement ahead of 2026 World Cup final - with Argentine GOAT preparing for ‘The Last Tango’ against Spain
An indelible legacy for Argentina
Messi is on the verge of another historic moment in his unparalleled professional career. On the eve of the 2026 World Cup final against Spain, the Rosario native took to social media to reflect on the impact this group of players has had on his country's collective memory.
The Argentine captain was emphatic in expressing his pride in his team-mates and the journey they have shared during this World Cup cycle in North America.
"The best thing about all these years has never been just the titles, but the whole journey. Sharing every day with this group, competing together, getting back up in difficult moments, and enjoying every step," Messi wrote on his official Instagram account.
"Thanks to each of my team-mates, the technical staff and all the people who work every day to keep this National Team a family."
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The journey beyond trophies
For Messi, the key to this team's resounding success lies not only in the trophy cabinets, but also in the internal cohesion and daily sacrifice they have demonstrated since 2018. The forward emphasized that the true essence of this team is its ability to remain united like a family, overcoming the obstacles presented by a highly demanding tournament.
"Whatever happens, this group has already written a story that we will never forget and that no one can erase," Messi said.
The last Tango in New Jersey?
With the countdown on to a match that could once again captivate the world, Messi's international career has been filled with nostalgia, epic moments, and a statement that has already sent shivers down the spines of millions of Argentines. The national team captain shared a photo with his longtime sponsor, accompanied by a message that reads like a golden farewell: "What an incredible journey we've had together, @adidasfootball… with 'The Last Tango'… Let's go to the final, let's go Argentina!!!"
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Record-breaking form ahead of the finale
On the pitch, Messi remains as clinical as ever, despite the physical demands of a month-long tournament. Messi has scored eight goals so far, placing him in second place on the Golden Boot chart behind France superstar Kylian Mbappe. Standing in the way of a fairytale ending is a formidable Spain side looking for their second world title. While Argentina are the defending champions, they face a Spanish team that has shown incredible tactical discipline throughout the tournament.
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