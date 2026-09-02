'First time in England!' – Why five-time champion Reo Hatate swapped Celtic for Burnley

Burnley have officially announced the permanent signing of Japan international central midfielder Reo Hatate from Celtic for an undisclosed fee. The 28-year-old has signed a three-year contract at Turf Moor to mark his first professional move into English football.

Hatate leaves Glasgow after a highly successful five-year spell, during which he played over 190 matches for Celtic. His arrival adds proven serial-winning experience to manager Nicky Hayen's central midfield options for the campaign ahead.

The Japan international represents a major deadline day acquisition for the Lancashire side as they continue to strengthen their squad.