Relief for Pep Guardiola as Rodri avoids ban for post-match outburst that's landed Man City star £80k fine
Midfielder escapes suspension after FA charge
The 29-year-old was originally charged with misconduct after alleging that officials were not "neutral" following a late Spurs comeback. The incident that sparked the fury involved Dominic Solanke, who bundled home a goal despite appearing to kick through the back of Marc Guehi’s leg. The commission was unanimous in its decision that the outburst did not meet the threshold for a sporting ban, noting the Spain international's previously clean disciplinary record regarding media conduct.
Furious tirade followed Spurs collapse
The frustration boiled over in north London after City surrendered a comfortable two-goal lead. In a furious tirade against Premier League match officials and VAR, Rodri told reporters: "I know we won too much and the people don’t want us to win but the referee has to be neutral and for me honestly, it’s not fair. It’s not fair because we work so hard in these situations and now to make these decisions, we have to move on. Of course you need to come back but at the end, when everything is finished, we are frustrated because it’s so clear the foul. He kicked the leg and of course with the push of the action on the ball, the ball goes in."
Full apology issued by City star
Despite the initial anger, Rodri opted for a conciliatory approach during the hearing, which helped reduce his fine from a potential £120,000. In a statement, the midfielder said: "I would like to apologise again for the comments I made during my post-match interview following the fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on 1 February 2026. I fully accept that my words, as expressed, were inappropriate and fell below the standard expected of me as a professional player. I wish to make clear that I did not intend to imply bias or question the integrity of the match officials. I have always had, and continue to have, great respect for referees and the difficult job they undertake in a fast-moving and highly pressured environment.
"My comments were made in a moment of frustration after a disappointing result. Upon reflection, I recognise that the words I used were poorly chosen and capable of being interpreted in a way that I did not intend." This admission, combined with his full cooperation and early acceptance of the charge, was a key factor in the FA's decision to forgo a match ban.
Bernabeu trip looms as title race heats up
The decision arrives at a pivotal moment for Guardiola and his squad. City currently sit second in the Premier League standings, trailing leaders Arsenal by seven points but possessing a vital game in hand. While the domestic title race requires near perfection from here on out, their immediate attention turns to European matters. The champions travel to the Bernabeu on Wednesday for a mouth-watering Champions League last-16 first leg against Real Madrid.
