Reigan Heskey: Teenage son of a Premier League great emerging as an academy goal machine at Man City

The tricky winger has scored for the Cityzens at every age group level and all that is left is to make his senior debut alongside his older brother

Five sets of brothers have played together for Manchester City, with the most recent and successful example being Yaya and Kolo Toure, who together helped the club win their first trophy in 35 years in 2011 as they lifted the FA Cup and then a first league title in 44 years 12 months later. And a sixth pair of siblings, with a famous father of their own, are looking to join them.

Jaden Heskey, son of former Liverpool and Leicester City striker Emile, has been steadily making a name for himself at youth level within the Etihad Campus over the last two years, and last May got his first taste of glory when he helped fire City to win the FA Youth Cup. But this term, his younger brother, Reigan, has been grabbing the headlines, earning a reputation as a twisting and tricky winger with a thirst for goals. Indeed, the only player at the club who can currently compete with the teenager when it comes to finding the net is Erling Haaland.

City have produced some thrilling wingers within the last few years, with Cole Palmer developing into one of the Premier League's biggest stars since leaving the Etihad Stadium for Chelsea while Oscar Bobb impressed Pep Guardiola before his season was cruelly disrupted by injury. And now Heskey is shaping up to be the next big thing to come out of City's academy and make the leap into the first team.

Provided, of course, that his older brother doesn't get there first...