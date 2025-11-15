Reigan Heskey sends England through! Man City youngster kills off South Korea while Tottenham's Luca Williams-Barnett shines as Young Lions reach U17 World Cup round of 16

There was a real scare for England inside the opening minute after Manchester City's Dante Headley was bundled off the ball by Kim Ji-sung who thrashed his shot into the roof off the net, but there was huge relief when referee Abdou Abdel Mefire awarded a foul for the push. The Young Lions enjoyed much of the possession in the early stages, but had to wait until the 21st minute to test South Korea keeper Park Do-Hun as Tottenham's Luca Williams-Barnett saw his fierce drive from the edge of the box well saved.

The deadlock was broken in the 28th minute following a bustling run down the right from the England captain Seth Ridgeon, and the Fulham star’s pass was directed into his own net by Jung Hui-seop. And England doubled their lead six minutes later after City’s Heskey headed home from close range after a brilliant searching cross from Aston Villa youngster Bradley Burrowes.

England had chances to extend their lead in the second-half, with Chelsea's Chizaram Ezenwata missing the target from just inside the box and Williams-Barnett saw an audacious effort, from just inside his own half, slide agonisingly wide. The Young Lions will now face either Austria or Tunisia in the next round.