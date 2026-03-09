This will be the first modern football boot Reebok have released since way back in 2010, marking a significant moment in their push to reclaim a spot as a player in the team sports game. "Football is deeply rooted in Reebok's heritage, and it is central to our future," Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky said. "As we continue to rebuild our presence in team sports, partnering with an elite talent like Dusan signals our commitment to competing at the highest level. This is about honouring where we’ve been while boldly shaping where we’re going."

At their peak, Reebok had the likes of Giggs, Henry, Iker Casillas and Andriy Shevchenko among their roster of athletes, but market conditions and a shift in strategy saw them discontinue their football lines.

They will hope they can compete again and may take encouragement from the success of new boys Skechers, who are slowly building their own group of top-level ballers since entering the football sphere in 2023, headlined by Bayern Munich and England hitman Harry Kane.