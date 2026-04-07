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Ahmad Salah

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Real Madrid’s elimination begins with caution… Kompany refuses to celebrate prematurely

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
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Belgium

Bayern coach praises Neuer’s influence… and highlights Al-Merengi’s quality

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany is delighted with the 2-1 victory at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu stadium tonight in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, but he knows the battle against the stubborn Merengues is far from over.

Bayern dominated Tuesday’s match and returned home with a valuable victory thanks to goals from Luis Díaz (41’) and Harry Kane (46’) early in the second half, before Kylian Mbappé restored Real Madrid’s hopes (74’).

Real Madrid almost threw a spanner in the works for the Bavarian side in the 60th minute when Vinícius Júnior found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, but he shot wide, leaving the tie wide open ahead of their rematch at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday.
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  • There is no room for celebrations

    The Belgian coach described the match as being like the first half of a long game, saying, “There is no room for grand celebrations or a sense of complete satisfaction; instead, we must prepare thoroughly for the decisive leg at the Allianz Arena.”

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    He explained that the team had shown a fighting spirit and a quality performance that had allowed them to build a comfortable lead, but he warned the players of the opponent’s ability to create dangerous chances at any moment thanks to their high quality, calling for improvements in certain defensive aspects and greater precision in finishing attacks.

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  • A constant threat... and the influence of Neir

    At the post-match press conference, Kompany expressed his delight at the result achieved at the heart of Real Madrid’s stronghold, describing any victory there as an achievement on which to build.

    He praised his players’ ability to pose a threat to Real Madrid’s goal throughout the match despite the pressure.

    He noted that the team had several further chances to score more goals, which reflects the positive spirit and determination to always strive for victory this season.

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    He also highlighted the exceptional role of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who continues to perform at a high level, placing him among the best in history thanks to his consistency and ability to always shine, thereby boosting Bayern’s chances in every match.

  • A real chance to qualify

    The manager emphasised that Bayern have outstanding players performing at a high level, which gives them a real chance of qualifying, but he stressed the need to replicate this strong performance in the next match to secure a place in the semi-finals.

    He expressed great respect for Real Madrid’s quality and their ability to come back, urging his team to focus on their own strengths, such as high pressing and creating chances.

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    He concluded his remarks on an optimistic note regarding the possibility of victory at the Allianz Arena, believing that the team deserves to compete at the highest level thanks to their performances throughout the season, whilst continuing to improve their form to reach their best possible version.

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